Contaminated milk discarded in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi: PFA

On the orders of Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA), dairy safety teams discarded over 27,000 litres of contaminated milk in Gujranwala and Rawalpindi, on Thursday. PFA teams discarded 25,532 litres of adulterated milk in a 10-hour-long operation in Gujranwala, similarly 1,500 litres of milk in Rawalpindi.

The dairy safety teams inspected 308 milk carrying vehicles and tested samples of 74,532 litres of milk and discarded it due to sub-standard quality, contra set by the provincial food watchdog. Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said discarded milk contained a very low LR ratio with a mixture of urea, powder, and water