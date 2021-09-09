Usman Mukhtar talks about his marriage experience

Heartthrob Usman Mukhtar recently appeared in an interview with Fuchsia Magazine.

Usman Mukhtar while talking about his wife for the very first time mentioned that “Love do changes a person. I met my wife, she’s amazing, she’s funny and we are really happy together. I can’t thank God enough for giving me such a good life partner.”

“We met through a mutual friend. We were very funny with each other, she loves trolling me. We met each other and actually we became movie buddies, we loved to watch movies together.

That’s how we became friends and then we talked to our families and ended up getting married to each other.

I didn’t planned any romantic proposal because I don’t think that you need to do these gestures to show that you love someone”, added Usman Mukhtar.