COAS, EU envoy discuss Afghan situation

The EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security situation including the current situation of Afghanistan, and enhanced bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union (EU) came under discussion. Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with European Union (EU) countries and “we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.” The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan, including successful evacuation operations, efforts for regional stability, and pledged to play their role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.













