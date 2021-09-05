4 martyred, 20 injured in Quetta suicide attack, TTP claims responsibility ; PM condemns

QUETTA: At least four martyred and 19 people have been injured in a suicide bomb blast at the FC check post located at Mastung Road.

The Sohana Khan FC check-post at Mastung Road was targeted in this attack, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) confirmed. Prime Minister Imran Khan, condemned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan for the suicide attack. He tweeted, “My condolences go to the families of the martyrs and prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces and their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs.

Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also condemned the attack in a tweet. She tweeted, “Condemnable TTP attack today on FC check post in Quetta today. Condolences and prayers go to the families of the martyrs – our brave security forces continue to thwart the designs of terrorists esp the RAW-funded TTP.”

Rescue officials had soon arrived at the area after the blast, injured were shifted to the Sheikh Zaid hospital, while Police and law enforcement agencies are present in blast damaged zone, an investigation is underway, a bomb disposal unit had arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation into the attack.

According to the police, it was a suicide attack, the suicide bomber had rammed his bike into the vehicle of a law enforcement agency.