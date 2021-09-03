New Odyssey exhibition attracts huge crowd

A 20-day exhibition ‘The New Odyssey’ attracting a large number of people from different walks of life with observing proper standard operating procedures. Talking to APP, Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts Hassan Raza Saeed said the show would provide an opportunity for fresh talented graduates to showcase their work at this platform. This would not only broaden their vision about the art industry but would also help them gain exposure towards the national art scene. The show consists of 70 artists and 93 skilled and interesting works by the young graduates. The New Odyssey was an art show by the top graduating students from different art universities across Pakistan. PNCA was dedicated to promote Pakistani Art on Local and National level, he said. Our unique programs presented the traditional and contemporary art practices reflected upon the excellence and cultural diversity of Pakistan and at same time supported professional development of the artist, he added. He said PNCA was committed to promoting significant aspects of our culture that encouraged community participation in gallery activities, fostering curatorial practice to artists’ own understanding of their work and encouraging a healthy and sustainable local arts industry.













