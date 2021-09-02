Pak Afghan border closed over security threats: Interior Minister

On Thursday the government of Pakistan shut down the Chaman border with Afghanistan for security reasons, all kinds of travel across the frontier including trucks carrying goods have been stopped.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that the Pak-Afghan Chaman border might be closed for some time. “We want peace in Afghanistan,” while he was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad. He said that the security of the country is important and this decision has been taken after keeping in view the current situation.

Afghani journalists are welcome to Pakistan if they want to come, Rasheed said. He appreciated the Islamabad police for their outstanding performance. For the growing ratio of crimes, he blamed the economic situation.

He said that we want peace in Afghanistan and we have fenced the border, our brave Army is present on the borders to protect the peace and stability of Pakistan, he added. Rasheed also responded to PML-N’s statement about the formation of a national government, he said that it was nonsense. “Opposition will have to talk to the government at last. He said that they will march while govt will take legal steps to encounter it.

“The National Crisis Cell has also been handed over to the Interior Ministry, he said. He also briefed about 1,500 and 1,200 new cameras that will be installed in the federal capital. Sheikh Rasheed said that Islamabad police have been completely replaced with the ICT’s Eagle Squad. He also confirmed that Rescue 1122 will be launched soon in Islamabad.