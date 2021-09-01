Govt focusing on bright future of next generation: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that his government under the sincere leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was only focused on the bright future of next-generation instead of winning the election 2023.

Talking to the PTV news channel, Faisal Javed said previous governments had only worked for their own interest instead of for the youth’s future but the PTI-led government has been fulfilling their promise through Kamyab Jawan Program.

He said that credit goes to PTI for giving special importance to the health sector, adding, the universal health coverage would protect the poor against the economy and would bring a revolutionary change in the overall health sector.

Senator said even developed countries like America did not provide full healthcare coverage to their citizens but Pakistan was moving towards full universal health coverage despite its limited resources. The universal healthcare program has already been expanded across all Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, GB, and Azad Kashmir, he mentioned.

He pointed out that every election had been controversial due to allegations of rigging, therefore, “the only solution to this issue is the use of electronic voting machines.

“We had repeatedly asked the opposition to sit with the government and bring reforms in the electoral system but they are just focused on their personal agendas and bargaining to end all their pending corrupt cases”, he added.

“If the opposition has any reservations, we are ready to hear them out,” he added.