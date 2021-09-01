Rupee sheds 42 paisa against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee depreciated by 42 paisa on Tuesday against the US dollar in interbank trading and closed at Rs166.38 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs165.96. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs166.1 and Rs167 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was appreciated by Rs0.95 and closed at Rs196.75 against the last day’s trading of Rs195.80, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of Rs0.81 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs229.14 as compared to its last closing of Rs228.33. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 11 paisas each to close at Rs45.29 and Rs44.36 respectively.













