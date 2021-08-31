Fawad hints at Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, instead of bringing millions of people to Islamabad, should ask his brother Nawaz Sharif to return from London and face court cases.

Reacting to a press conference of Shehbaz Sharif, he said that Sharif brothers should face cases against them in courts of law. Terming the tirade of Shehbaz Sharif as ridiculous, Fawad said that he should not make such frivolous statements at Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam. He said that on the one hand, millions of rupees have been spent on grandson’s wedding in London while on the other hand, they are crying that people of Pakistan are facing problems due to inflation. He said that the crocodile tears shed by the PML-N leadership over inflation and price hike are a manifestation of their duplicity.

Chaudhry Fawad asked Shehbaz Sharif to quit politics and hold consultations with his lawyers. He said that owing to the strong court cases against Shehbaz Sharif, it does not seem that he would be able to address public rallies for a long time. He said at a time when the focus of whole world is on Afghanistan, the PML-N leadership has not uttered a single word about it. The manner in which the PML-N leadership was seeking the support of the world powers was disgraceful, he remarked.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N, he said that they have toss for party presidency on monthly basis. He said this time Shehbaz Sharif was the president, next time it would be Maryam Nawaz and then Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.