German FM in Islamabad on two-day visit

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Monday on a two-day official visit. This is the second visit of Foreign Minister Maas to Pakistan during the current year. During the official talks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his German counterpart would exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi will share Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and discuss ways of addressing its various dimensions. In the bilateral context, matters relating to cooperation in political, economic and trade, security and defence, cultural and academic spheres are expected to come up. During the visit, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will also have interaction with other high-level dignitaries. Pakistan and Germany enjoy close and cordial relations. This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.













