Fawad criticizes opposition as PDM decides to hold rally in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman will “fall ill” after the alliance’s upcoming rally in Karachi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said.

PDM is going to hold an important meeting today in Karachi as the Opposition alliance gears up to revive its anti-government campaign that had stalled over the past couple of months. The meeting will be headed by Fazl during which important issues, including the alliance’s upcoming anti-government jalsa in the metropolis, will be discussed.

PDM is planning to hold a rally at the Quaid’s mausoleum on Sunday. PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and leaders of the parties of the Opposition alliance are expected to attend the meeting. After that meeting, PDM leaders will brief the media about the decisions taken.

While criticizing the PDM’s rally Fawad Chaudhry, in a press conference asked the leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif to decide who is the leader of PML-N. “Let the Noon-league leaders first decide who will lead their party,” Fawad said. He said PTI will lead the next Sindh Govt. While speaking about PPP’s rule in Sindh, the federal minister said he hoped this would be the party’s last term. “After 13 years, the PPP government will be overthrown in Sindh.

“The opposition will not find a framework on foreign policy and economic policy,” he said. Pakistan is moving towards economic, political, and external stability, the federal minister claimed. He further added the governance situation in Sindh is “worrisome” as the people in all provinces, except Sindh, are getting health cards. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif are inexperienced in politics, Chaudhary commented.

He also commented on the recent nikkah ceremony of Maryam’s son Junaid Safdar and said that there is no harm in getting married in London, but that the PML-N politician’s family should return “our money”. “One million dollars were spent on the ceremony. Mian Sahib should not get their grandchildren married with our money,” Chauhdry said, referring to taxpayers’ money. While speaking about the Afghanistan crisis Fawad Chaudhry said he has a keen eye on the situation in Afghanistan and that the biggest problem in evacuation in Afghanistan is the administrative vacuum. “If this vacuum is ignored, a state of crisis may arise,” he said. He also commented upon the world powers’ attention to Afghanistan, He added that world powers are not paying attention to Afghanistan and this may lead to further deterioration of the current situation. “The previous government of Afghanistan along with India tried to destabilize Pakistan,” he said.