60 killed in Kabul airport twin blasts

Two powerful bomb blasts struck the perimeter of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, as civilians continued to seek to escape on flights from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

At least 60 people have been killed and 140 others wounded, a senior health official in Kabul told the BBC. The Pentagon confirmed a number of the dead were US service personnel but it has yet to give a figure.

The bombings came hours after Western governments had warned their citizens to stay away from the airport, because of an imminent threat of an attack by IS-K, the Afghanistan branch of the Islamic State group.

The first explosion happened at about 18:00 local time (13:30 GMT), close to the Baron Hotel, near the airport’s perimeter. The hotel was being used by British officials to process Afghans hoping to travel to the UK. It was followed by gunfire and then a second explosion close to the Abbey Gate, one of the airport’s main entrances.

Reports say the second explosion took place near a sewage canal where Afghans were waiting to be processed, close to the gate, and that some victims were blown into the water. A US official said that at least one attacker had been wearing an explosive vest.

According to one account, one attacker fired into a crowd of people, although reports also said Taliban guards had fired into the air. US citizens who had gone to the area around the airport had been warned before the attack to “leave immediately”.

Both the number of US and Afghan – including Taliban – casualties remains unconfirmed.

The blasts came as the August 31 deadline looms for the United States to withdraw its troops, and for it and other Western countries to end a massive airlift that has already evacuated nearly 100,000 people.

The airport is the only part of the country under foreign control following the Taliban’s return to power on August 15, and huge crowds have massed in the hope of being evacuated.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s main spokesman, told AFP that “between 13 and 20” people were killed and 52 wounded in the twin blasts, while Kabul hospitals reported six dead and up to 90 wounded.

The Taliban condemned the blasts, saying they were in an area under US military control. “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport,” said a statement released by Mujahid on Twitter.

Graphic video shared on social media showed bodies lying semi-submerged in a canal adjacent to the airport, where thousands have gathered since the Taliban takeover of August 15 hoping for a flight out. “When people heard the (first) explosion there was total panic,” a man name Milad told AFP. “The Taliban then started firing in the air to disperse the crowd. I saw a man rushing with an injured baby in his hands.”