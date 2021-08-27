NA body seeks details of FIRs against journalists

National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Thursday directed Ministry of Interior to collect details of First Information Reports (FIRs)and complaints lodged against journalists and media persons from all the provinces and Islamabad Capital Territory and provide the same before the next meeting of the committee.

The meeting, chaired by Javed Latif, discussed the issue in detail, whereas it also and asked the Islamabad Police, Cyber Wing of Federal Investigation Agency and NADRA involved in the investigation process of attacks on journalists to hold a joint meeting to speed up the progress and submit the report. Later, the committee decided that Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid should attend the next meeting on the issue of murders attacks and registration of FIRs against senior journalists. The committee was informed that the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad could not attend the meeting due to his engagements in connection with launching of government’s three years performance report later in the day.