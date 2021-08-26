Emirates relaxes rapid PCR test rule for passengers from Pakistan

Emirates Airlines has relaxed rules for Rapid PCR test for travellers to Dubai from Pakistan and five other nations. Now all the passengers holding valid UAE residence visa can take Rapid PCR test six hours before their departure. Earlier all passengers were required to take Rapid PCR test 4 hours prior to their departure, Gulf Today reported. “All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa are allowed to travel to and through Dubai from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Nigeria, Sri Lanka and Uganda must conduct Rapid PCR test within 6 hours prior to departure,” said a statement on Emirates Airlines website. “Rapid antigen test will not be accepted,” the statement cautioned passengers. “Apart from Rapid PCR test passengers must have a valid COVID-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure,” the statement said further. “Only COVID 19 PCR test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted.” “Dubai visa holders must apply for pre entry approval through General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).” Passengers must complete a COVID 19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai. UAE Nationals are exempted from the above requirements but subject to COVID 19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Passengers with a UAE visa sponsored by “Dubai EXPO 2020” do not require GDRFA approval to enter Dubai.













