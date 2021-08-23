Mani’s future to be decided in today’s meeting with PM

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Chairman Ehsan Mani today, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may witness a change at the top of the organisation.

Former captain Ramiz Raja is being considered for the position of chairman, according to reports.

Ehsan Mani, the current PCB Chairman, was poised for a contract renewal, but things changed when certain government officials were dissatisfied with the Pakistan team’s poor performance in England and the mishandling of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

According to a report in The News, the meeting might be Mani’s last, as well-placed insiders say the PCB chairman would make a last-ditch effort to convince the prime minister of the necessity of his position at the head.

According to reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan would propose Ramiz Raja and Dr. Jawad Sajid Khan, head of the Lahore Gymkhana, for the governing board. One of them will be chosen as the chairman of the PCB.

According to sources, renowned Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram has also endorsed Raja for chairman because he feels that a cricketer deserves to lead the board, given that PM Khan was formerly a member of the same sport. However, no final decision has been made in this respect.

It’s worth noting that Prime Minister Khan has already named Justice (r) Azmat Saeed as the election commissioner for the PCB chairmanship elections.

Imran Khan has also been urged to enable PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan to continue working because Mani did not offer him the freedom to achieve his objectives.