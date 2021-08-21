Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 21 August 2021 is being sold for Rs. 92250 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 107600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 107600 Rs. 98633 Rs. 94150 Rs. 80700 per 10 Gram Rs. 92250 Rs. 84562 Rs. 80719 Rs. 69188 per Gram Gold Rs. 9225 Rs. 8456 Rs. 8072 Rs. 6919

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

