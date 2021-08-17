Humid weather to prevail for few days

The weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of the country during next few days according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). However there were chances of rain in Lahore, Gujranwala, Kashmir and some adjoined hilly areas during the next few days.

“The level of humidity will increase and hot weather conditions will prevail in most parts of the country during the next two to three days. The day temperatures, earlier dropped due to the rain, will also rise during the period,” Pakistan Meteorological Department Spokesman Dr Zaheer Ahmed Babar said on Monday.

Dr Babar said that only few parts of the country will receive rainfall during the next few days including the hilly areas.