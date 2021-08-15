PM for fast-track reforms process to attract investment

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the authorities concerned to expedite reforms process to attract investors and improve functioning of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Chairing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to review government’s introduced reforms in the mega sectors of the country, he also directed for extension of facilities under ease of doing business, and exploration of avenues to further increasing exports and fixation of imports. The prime minister further underlined that the government, besides, focusing on gas and mineral sectors, was also encouraging overseas Pakistanis to invest in the key priority areas.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of reforms in 14 priority sectors which had been identified by the EAC, so that in the next three years, the GDP growth ratio could be enhanced to 6 per cent whereas GDP to investment ratio could be brought to 20 per cent from the current 15 per cent. These sectors include financial stability and durable development, houses and construction, financial sector and loaning arrangements, privatization, domestic trade, circular debt, agriculture, CPEC, price stability and social protection.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the youth to develop three characteristics of ‘truth, justice and valour’ as enunciated by Allama Iqbal in his poetry.

The prime minister posted his message on his Twitter handle as the nation celebrated 75th Independence Day on Sunday. “My message on Independence Day especially for our youth. These three characteristics – truth, justice & valour – transform ordinary human beings into great ones,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister also quoted a couplet from the topic ‘Tulu-e-Islam’ in Allama Iqbal’s famous poetic collection “Bang-e- Dara”. “Read again the lesson of truth, of justice and valour! You will be asked to perform the task of leading the whole world,” the English translation read. In his Independence Day message, Prime Minister Imran Khan once again reiterated Pakistan’s commitment for stability in Afghanistan and said the country had rendered immense sacrifices and paid a heavy price for instability on its Western border. “We have consistently stressed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support a negotiated political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.

The prime minister said, “We want peace within and peace without, to pursue our socio-economic agenda. Naya Pakistan has shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, with the well-being and welfare of our people as the topmost priority.”

He stated that with the universal recognition of the government’s policies towards the revival of the economy, handling of COVID-19 pandemic and environment protection, Pakistan today can stand tall among the comity of nations.