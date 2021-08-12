Car sales surge 104pc in July

The sale of cars during the month of July 2021 surged by 104.17pc as compared to the same month of the previous year, latest data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) showed.

According to the data, as many as 20,669 cars were sold in the period under review as compared to the sale of 10,123 units in the same period of the previous year.

The data shows that 1,700 units of Honda civic and city were sold during the month as compared to the sale of 2,210 units of the previous year, showing a decline of 23.15pc.

Toyota Corolla’s sales however witnessed an increase of 52pc as it soared to 2,320 units in the corresponding month from 1,528 units in the same period of previous year. Suzuki Swift’s sale surged by 23.62 percent as its sale increased to 225 units from 182 units in July.

Similarly, the newly launched Toyota Yaris also witnessed an increase as its sale jumped to 2,700 units in the year under review from 1,830 units in July 2020.

Sales of Suzuki Cultus increased to 4,213 units in the corresponding year whereas during the same period of the previous year, the sale was recorded at 1,077 units. The sale of Suzuki Wagon R witnessed a sharp increase of 276pc as it rose to 2,131 units from 566 units in July of the previous year.

Suzuki Alto also witnessed a sharp increase as it went up from 2,158 units in FY21 to 6,110 units in the previous year. Meanwhile, sales of motorbikes witnessed a decrease of 11pc as it went down to 133,426 units in July 2021 compared to sales of 149,921 units in the same month of the previous year.