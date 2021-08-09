Second shot of vaccine can be taken without SMS reminder: Dr Sultan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the people who have got the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine should just directly go the vaccination centers and must not wait for the reminder SMS from 1166 for the second dose.

They should directly go to the inoculation centres for getting the second shot.

In his tweet posted on Monday, SAPM Dr Sultan wrote: “You can get second dose of the vaccine any time after the minimum time interval has elapsed.

The time duration between the doses are as follows; for the Sinopharm vaccine it is 3 weeks while it is 4 weeks for Sinovac & Astrazeneca .

“Don’t need to wait for reminder SMS from 1166 (comes after 6 weeks for Sinopharm and Sinovac and 12 weeks for AstraZeneca.”