Pak envoy chairs meeting with Chinese scholars

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque chaired a virtual roundtable with leading Chinese academics and scholars on regional and international issues, peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, non-traditional security threats, and challenges posed by long-unresolved issues such as the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir to regional peace and stability.

The event coincided with the Youm-e-Istehsal, marking the unilateral and illegal Indian actions of 5 August 2019, aimed at altering the status quo in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.