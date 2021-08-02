Money laundering case of Shehbaz Sharif adjourned till Aug 16

PML-N President and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Sharif’s pre-arrest bail has been extended by the court in the sugar and money-laundering scandal till Aug 16.

Shahbaz had requested through his counsel to adjourn the hearing as he had to go to Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session.

Sessions court additional judge Hamid Hussain heard the case on Monday in Lahore.

The court informed the counsel of the PML-N leader to ask Shehbaz and Hamza Sharif that their bail would be dismissed if they failed to reach the court in 30 minutes.

Atta Tarar reached the court with the PML-N leader while his counsel prayed to the court to adjourn the hearing as Shehbaz had to depart to the federal capital to attend the National Assembly session. He further told the court that Hamza, too, was busy due to the Punjab Assembly session.

Accepting the request, the court put off hearing of the case till Aug 16.

The court also asked the FIA to submit an inquiry report of the case to the court during the next hearing.

The FIA accused Hamza of laundering Rs25 billion through his sugar mills. Hamza was the CEO of Ramzan Sugar Mills when the money was laundered.