Late Chadwick Boseman’s last performance for Marvel is all set to be released this month

Late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman’s last performance in Marvel series, What If, is all set to be released during this month on Disney+.

Airing his views about the deceased star’s role in the animated series, the director Bryan Andrews said Boseman was very ‘excited’ about playing this version,

While giving virtual interview to the Sunday, per Insider, Bryan shared, “He was excited to play this version of T’Challa because it was different, because it was a version of him being able to play the king, but the king without the mantle”.

Adding that, “He could lighten it up, get a little more joke-y with it. He was excited to bring that flavor to T’Challa and give it to the audience so we could see a slightly different version of T’Challa”.

It is pertinent to state here that the renowned Avengers: Endgame actor passed away at the age of 43 after fighting a long battle with cancer last year.