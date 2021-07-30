Khawaja Farooq Ahmed likely to be designated new AJK PM

Former AJK minister and PTI’s central joint secretary, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, is likely to be appointed as new Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting in Islamabad and discussed matters related to forming government in AJK after PTI grabbed 26 seats in the recently held elections where his name sprang up for the PM slot.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood, who is PTI’s regional President, will be nominated as the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir while Khawaja Farooq Ahmed is going to be the next Prime Minister.

The final decision will be made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan conducted interviews for the post of Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister today and after the session, PM Khan held separate meetings with former AJK PM Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, veteran politician Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Khawaja Farooq and Azhar Sadiq. The PM also asked several questions from candidates.