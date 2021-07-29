Priyanka Chopra acknowledges Simon Biles for display of ‘great’ velour

Renowned Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra acknowledged the famous American artistic gymnast Simon Biles for the display of great velour in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Apprehending Biles’ decision of withdrawing from Tokyo Olympics 2020, Chopra shared a short video of an interview. She did with her a few years ago for her YouTube series.

Admiring the actress, the former Miss India wrote, “Role model, Champion… @simonebiles I had the joy of getting to know @simonebiles a few years ago, and she blew me away then with her vulnerability and self awareness.”

Chopra went on to say, “Simone, yesterday we were reminded why you are truly the GOAT, and why nothing supersedes taking care of ourselves…body AND mind. I cannot fathom the impossible pressure you all perform under, but knowing where you need to draw the line and step away – TO CHOOSE YOURSELF – is most important.

The actress conveyed, “Only when we are okay can we perform at our best, and enjoy doing so. Thank you for helping normalize that even under tremendous pressure, it’s ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I’m so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion. Sending (love)”.