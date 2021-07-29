Army troops assist civil admin amid heavy rains in twin cities

Pakistan Army troops on Wednesday started relief and rescue efforts after heavy rainfall lashed out the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to assist the civil administration.

Heavy rains have caused high water levels in Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi and water accumulation in the E-11 sector of the federal capital, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Army troops were busy assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts, it said.

It further mentioned that the contingencies plans were in place to meet any flood situation.