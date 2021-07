Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has issued orders to end the deduction of dam fund on tickets from passengers.

According to the PR spokesman on Wednesday, the Railways was charging Rs1 per passenger for economy class up to Rs100 and Rs2 per passenger for more than Rs100 and Rs10 for the air-conditioned class under the dam fund.

The deduction was being made for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.