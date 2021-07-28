Bella Hadid shares picture with niece Khai



Famous American model, Bella Hadid shared a rare photo with her niece Khai on Sunday.

Taking it to Instagram, Hadid posted the photo and captioned, “me and mf princess”.

According to the details, Khai is the daughter of Gigi Hadid and British singer Zayn Malik.

Moreover, Gigi went on to share the same picture along with other snaps on the photo and video sharing app.

It is pertinent to state here that media and paparazzi to respect her privacy and blur Khai’s face out of the photos when the family is pictured outside.