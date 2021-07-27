FBR notifies committee for integration of businesses

In order to rapidly increase tax revenues by adding new taxpayers via extensive and innovative use of technology, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday issued a notification for the constitution of a Committee for Integration of Businesses, which had been formed by federal minister for finance and revenue. According to the notification, Aneeq Khawar has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. Mr Khawar would report directly to the minister for finance and revenue in his capacity as chairman of the apex committee. The chairman would work closely and in collaboration with the members and key staff of FBR and major stakeholders in private sector, it added.













