Balochistan bans entry in government offices without vaccination

QUETTA: Balochistan will ban entry into key government offices without vaccination starting in August, citing a government spokesperson.

In a press conference here, provincial government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said that entry into offices without vaccination will be prohibited starting August 1st.

The increase in COVID-19 cases in the fourth wave of the pandemic has put hospitals under strain.

“People from Balochistan used to visit Karachi and increasing cases in the port city would also have an impact over Balochistan,” the spokesperson said.

He predicted that in Balochistan, the Covid positivity rate could reach 11%.

“In Makran region mostly Delta strain of coronavirus is spreading and in Gwadar 40 pct reported cases belong to Delta variant,” Shahwani said.

“People are avoiding getting vaccinated in the province. The government hospitals would overburden if the cases surged as the province has no private hospitals to share the caseload,” spokesperson said.

“The health system will collapse under the pressure of surging cases,” he said.

After a surge in cases, the administration has imposed a lockdown in Gwadar and Kech districts, he said.

Lock-down will also be imposed in Quetta if the coronavirus cases increased in the city,” he added.