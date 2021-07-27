‘PML-N should serve notice to Nawaz over Hamdullah meeting’

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should serve a notice to its supreme leader Nawaz Sharif for meeting Afghanistan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib in London.

In a statement, the federal minister lauded the PML-N for issuing a notice to its leader Ismail Gujjar over remarks wherein he said that he would seek help from India in July 25 Kashmir elections if his reservations were not addressed.

He said that the PML-N did a “good thing” by putting Gujjar on notice, adding that it would be even “better if the PML-N Central Executive Committee issued a notice to Nawaz Sharif” over meeting an “enemy of Pakistan, Hamdullah Mohib”.

In a public speech two months back in eastern Nangarhar province, next to the Pakistani border, Mohib had not only repeated his allegations about Islamabad ‘not wanting to work with a Pashtun leader in Afghanistan’ but had also called Pakistan a ‘brothel house’. His remarks had outraged leaders in Pakistan, and Islamabad had cut off ties with his office.

‘AJK POLLS PROOF OF CONFIDENCE IN IMRAN’:

In a separate statement, Fawad that “resounding victory of PTI in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections was a manifestation of the common man’s unwavering confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan”. In a tweet, he said the opposition should reconsider both its leadership and politics. The minister opined that the masses were not ready to accept Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif as political leaders. STAFF