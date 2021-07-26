Pak-Afghan border opens for trade at Chaman

Dozens of trucks from Pakistan crossed into Afghanistan via Babe Dausti crossing as trade activities resumed on Monday at the Pak-Afghan border at Chaman.

The capture of Afghanistan’s border town of Spin Buldak by the Taliban around 12 days ago had prompted the authorities in Pakistan to order the suspension of all types of trade activities.

The border will remain open for cross-border trade for five hours every day.

Deputy Commissioner Chaman had announced the resumption of trade between the two countries last night (Sunday night).