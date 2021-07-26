PTI to form government in Kashmir, with majority seats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged victorious in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections. According to the unofficial preliminary results, PTI has won the simple majority, and will be forming a new government in the region.

Unofficial results showed the PTI in the lead with 25 seats, the PPP in second place with 11 seats, and the PML-N in third place with six seats, despite the fact that one constituency’s results are still pending.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party (JKPP) and All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) each won one seat.

PTI took the majority by winning 25 seats, and PPP 10, PMLN 6, JKPP 1 and AJKMC 1 seats each.

The unofficial results of the elections took up the whole night to bring forth the results.

Political parties took over twitter to show their displeasure over the election results, and various leaders took to twitter to share their thoughts.

According to the secretary of the Election Commission, by 9:30 am the results of LA-16 have been withheld. Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan reported that the ballot papers were lost in a clash at two polling stations. Due to the dispute, he said, polling could not be held at two more polling stations. He said a decision on re-polling at four polling stations in LA-16 would be made today.

Raja Farooq Haider of the PML-N has won the LA-32 Muzaffarabad seat, defeating Sahibzada Muhammad Ishfaq Azhar of the PPP.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has responded to Maryam’s tweet in which she said she does not accept the election results, by saying

“What happens if you believe it or not? You did not even consider owning any property. Then I had to agree. Now this also has to be admitted to Begum Safdar Sahib.”

آپ کے ماننے یا نہ ماننے سے کیا ہوتا ہے۔ آپ تو کسی پراپرٹی کی ملکیت بھی نہیں مانتی تھیں۔ پھر ماننا پڑا۔ اب یہ بھی ماننا پڑے گا بیگم صفدر صاحبہ۔ pic.twitter.com/z6F24ZtMrk — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 25, 2021

PPP has claimed it is in the lead on 15 seats and is in second place on 7-8 others, Geo News correspondent Shahzad Iqbal reports.

“I have not accepted the results and will not. I have not even acknowledged the results of this fake government. Congratulations to the workers and voters. What will be the course of action on this shameless fraud, the party will decide soon, God willing.”

میں نے نتائج تسلیم نہیں کیے ہیں اور نا کروں گی۔ میں نے تو ۲۰۱۸ کے نتائج بھی تسلیم نہیں کیے نا اس جعلی حکومت کو مانا ہے۔ ورکر اور ووٹرز کو شاباش دی ہے۔ اس بے شرم دھاندلی پر کیا لائحہ عمل ہو گا، جماعت جلد فیصلہ کرے گی انشاءاللّہ https://t.co/tgaO8TrH9H — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 25, 2021

After “stopping” the results for a while, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz attempted to show what her party has called “rigging” of the elections.

She retweeted an image claiming that the PML-N candidate received different votes before and after the results were “stopped.”

Results stopped ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 25, 2021

Before the results were “stopped,” the PML-N candidate had 14,016 votes compared to 13,355 votes for the PTI candidate.

Later, the PML-N candidate is shown to have lost to the PTI candidate, who received 20,467 votes to the PTI’s 22,096 votes.

Maryam Augranzeb, the spokesperson of PMLN took to twitter and said that a PMLN leader, Ataullah Tarar, had been arrested for resisting the vote thieves.

“The party’s deputy secretary general strongly condemns the arrest of Ataullah Tarar and demands his immediate release. The arrest of Ataullah Tarar is proof of the great confusion of Imran Sahib’s government. Our workers were arrested in Alipur Chatha for resisting vote thieves” said Maryam Aurangzeb.

پارٹی کے ڈپٹی سیکریٹری جنرل عطاءاللہ تارڑ کی گرفتاری کی شدید مذمت اور فوری رہائی کا مطالبہ کرتے ہیں۔ عطاءاللہ تارڑ کی گرفتاری عمران صاحب حکومت کی شدید بوکھلاہٹ کا ثبوت ہے۔ ووٹ چوروں کے خلاف مزاحمت پر علی پور چٹھہ میں ہمارے کارکنوں کو گرفتار کیاگیا ۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) July 25, 2021

Various PMLN leaders came to her aid and condemned his arrest as well.

“Strongly condemn the arrest of PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Tarar. Shameful that this regime has stooped so low as to use police & district administration to target their political opponents, said Shehbaz Sharif.

Strongly condemn the arrest of PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ata Tarar. Shameful that this regime has stooped so low as to use police & district administration to target their political opponents. — Shehbaz Sharif (القدس في العيون) (@CMShehbaz) July 25, 2021

Fawad Chaudhry, the Minister for Information, has responded to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s tweet after Ata Tarar’s arrest, in which she asked the government to “have shame.”

“Ata Tarar attacked the police. Explain to them not to make McMahon all the time.”

عطا تارڑ نے پولیس پر حملہ کیا انھیں سمجھائیں ہر وقت میک موہن نہ بنا کرے , امید ہے وہ تین سال کی جیل کے بعد جیل سے اچھا بچہ بن کر نکلے گا https://t.co/HpQ7j2YQk4 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 25, 2021

There were reports of the elections being stopped for over an hour, and this too was a cause of alarm for multiple party leaders.

Dr. Musadik Malik tweeted “Keeping in tradition, the election results in AJK have been stopped for over an hour now. Not a good omen!.”

Keeping in tradition, the election results in AJK have been stopped for over an hour now. Not a good omen! — Dr. Musadik Malik (@DrMusadikMalik) July 25, 2021

Fawad Chaudary responded and said the PMLN has been completely whitewashed.

“Dr. Sahib, just look at the results. Fraud occurs where there is a competition. You have been completely whitewashed. In such a situation, what should be done to stop the result? The leadership of the opposition is now in the hands of incompetent children whose experience But to have a party is not just a matter of running a party.”

ڈاکٹر صاحب آپ ذرا نتائج پر نظر دوڑائیں دھاندلی وہاں ہوتی ہے جہاں کوئ مقابلہ ہو آپ مکمل وائٹ واش ہو چکےہیں ایسے میں نتیجہ روک کرکسی نے کیا کرنا ہے، اپوزیشن کی لیڈرشپ اس وقت نااھل بچوں کے ہاتھوں میں ہے جن کا تجربہ صرف ابو کے پیسوں پر پارٹی کرنا ہے پارٹی چلانا ان کے بس کی بات نہیں https://t.co/iuIpE9qsuC — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 25, 2021

PTI maintained its lead with 13 seats by 12:06 am, with PPP and PMLN just winning 2 seats each. The Jammu and Kashmir People’s party has only been successful in securing one seat.

After PML-N decried results being “stopped”, PPP’s Sherry Rehman has also claimed there is an attempt to stop them. She put forth an important Statement regarding Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections.

She said that the PPP Azad Jammu and Kashmir candidates are winning from every constituency but PTI is trying to stop the results.

PTI should stop stealing elections or else the people of Kashmir will resist in such a way that Imran Khan will be scarred for life, said Sherry Rehman.

She further said that PTI is trying to manipulate the results with the same technical rigging as was done in the 2018 elections. Rigging is PTI’s mission, Imran Khan wants to rob every election by stealing people’s mandate.

According to unofficial results, PTI candidate Abdul Majid Khan won two polling stations in Abbottabad for the constituency LA-45 Wadi 6.

Abbottabad has one polling station for men and one polling station for women. Polling took place in complete silence, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.

According to unofficial results from Abbottabad polling stations 4 and 5, the PTI candidate received 409 votes, while independent candidate Abdul Nasser Khan received 239 votes and Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Noor Al Bari received only 27 votes.

After winning the two polling stations, PTI workers led by Khawaja Zahid and Sajjad Mir organised a rally.

Abdul Majid Khan had also won the last elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir from the same constituency.

Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan, Secretary Election Commission (EC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), has stated that the General Elections 2021 were held in a free, fair, and transparent manner, dismissing rigging allegations levelled by some quarters.

“No complaint has been received from any part of the state in this regard,” he said.

“No one without original National Computerised Identity Card (CNIC) had been allowed to cast vote,” he also said in an interview.

He said the EC looked into some complaints on its own and found no truth in them after complete verification.

“Alhamdulillah!, the election process was generally peaceful,” he said.

According to the secretary, voters inside polling stations were allowed to vote even after the announced closing time of 15 p.m.

He refuted the claim that polling was prohibited in some constituencies due to law and order concerns.

“We have not received any report regarding the closing of polling at any polling station before the scheduled time.”

He expressed satisfaction with law and order, and praised the police and Pakistan army for their efforts in ensuring a peaceful election.

The PM of AJK Raja Farooq Haider tweeted saying “I can’t understand why results are not coming.”

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tweeted saying results have “stopped”.

The PML-Muhammad N’s Ahmed Raza Qadri has won the LA-44 Kashmir Valley V constituency with 2,007 votes, according to unofficial preliminary results.

With 1,163 votes, the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference came in second.

With 774 votes, PTI’s Javaid Butt won the LA-43 Kashmir Valley IV constituency, according to unofficial preliminary results.

Naseema Khatoon of the PML-N came in second with 720 votes.

Preliminary results show Chaudhry Arshad Hussain of the PTI in the lead with 1,481 votes in LA-4 Mirpur IV.

With 1,338 votes, Chaudhry Rukhsar Ahmed of the PML-N is in second place.

Preliminary results show PTI’s Chaudhry Riaz Ahmed in first place with 1,352 votes.

Nasir Hussain Dar of the PML-N is in second place with 964 votes.

Preliminary results show Nazia Niaz of the PTI in the lead with 268 votes, according to unofficial results.

Raja Muhammad Siddique of the PML-N is in second place with 191 votes.

Preliminary results from LA-41 showed that Ghulam Mohiuddin of the PTI received 205 votes, while Ikram Butt of the PML-N received 83 votes

Unofficial, preliminary results received from LA 34 Jammu I, Sheikhupura, Riaz Ahmed of PTI has obtained 231 votes, whereas PML-N’s Zahid Iqbal has received 26 votes so far.

Fawad Chaudhry, the Minister for Information, has declared an early victory for the PTI in the Pindadan Khan and Khewra tehsils.

He claimed that voter turnout in the AJK polls showed that people were enthusiastic about casting their ballots and that they had complete faith in the polling process.

Fawad Chaudhary took to twitter and said “PTI has won from Pandada Khan Tehsil and Khyora in Al-Mudallal. It seems from the polling rate in Kashmir elections that the common man has taken full interest in these elections and has expressed full confidence in the electoral process. Inshallah Imran Khan’s government in Kashmir It will strengthen the people”

المدللہ تحصیل پنڈدادنخان اور کھیوڑہ سے PTI کامیاب ہو گئ ہے کشمیر کے انتخابات میں پولنگ کی شرح سے لگتا ہےعام آدمی نے ان انتخابات میں بھرپور دلچسپی لی ہے اور انتخابی عمل پر بھرپور اعتماد کا اظہار کیا ہے انشاللہ کشمیر میں عمران خان کی حکومت مقبوضہ کشمیر کے عوام کیلئے باعث تقویت ہوگی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 25, 2021

Assistant Returning Officer Nadeem Asghar said that three votes were cast for LA-34, Jammu I, out of a total of seven.

Zahid Iqbal of the PPP has won with three votes, according to unofficial preliminary results.

According to an unofficial count of votes from LA-39 Jammu 6, the PML-N is in the lead and the PTI is in second.

Raja Muhammad Siddique of the PML-N leads with 22 votes, while Nazia Naz of the PTI is in second place with 10 votes.

A total of 34 votes were cast out of 103 registered voters.

Unofficial vote totals from LA-34. PPP is in first place, with Jammu and Kashmir Awami Tehreek in second.

Sardar Zahid Iqbal of the PPP received three votes, while Muhammad Tahir Khokhar of the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Tehreek received one vote.

According to an unofficial count of votes from LA-25 Neelam Valley 1, the PML-N has 132 votes and the PTI has ten votes.

PTI is in the lead, with PPP in second, according to an unofficial vote count from LA-15 Bagh 2.

Tanveer Ilya of the PTI is leading with 73 votes, while Zia Qamar of the PPP is in second place with 49 votes.

There are 185 polling stations in the constituency.

According to an unofficial vote count from LA-27 Muzaffarabad 1, the PPP is in the lead and the PTI is in second place.

Javed Ayub of the PPP is in the lead with 139 votes, while Mir Atiq-ur-Rehman of the PTI is in second place with 100 votes.

Polling for the AJK elections has largely continued peacefully across the region and Pakistan, with law enforcement agencies keeping any untoward incidents in check.

There are 5,118 polling stations in Azad Kashmir and 970 in Pakistan.

Out of all these polling stations, only one polling station was fired upon in Kotli.

Twelve incidents have been reported so far during the election of disputes arising between staff members, but these were dealt with instantly and resolved.

A total of 3,019 polling stations in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been declared as normal, whereas 1,269 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 904 declared highly sensitive.

Out of the highly sensitive polling stations, 168 are in Muzaffarabad, 312 in Poonch and 424 in Mirpur.

According to data shared by sources in the Election Commission, the PTI received the most votes with 613,590 votes.

PTI has a 32.5 percent vote share, according to the data. The PML-N received 409,191 votes, accounting for 25.65% of the vote. PPP received 349,895 votes, or 18.28 percent of the vote.

According to Election Commission sources around 9 am the AJK polls saw a 58 percent turnout.

The turnout for the Azad Kashmir elections was 58 percent, according to Election Commission sources.

According to the sources, 65 percent of people voted in the 2016 elections.

With 21527 votes, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin won in LA-12, Kotli-5 while PMLN’s leader Muhammad Reyast Khan received 200,080 votes.