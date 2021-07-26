People advised to adopt safety measures in monsoon season

The district health authority has urged the people to ensure proper oral, internal and external hygiene to keep diseases at bay.

Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Faiza Kanwal appealed to the public to be careful, as the body’s immunity is reduced during monsoon which makes it vulnerable to many diseases commonly associated with this season.

Talking to APP, she said the diseases associated with monsoon included malaria, jaundice, gastrointestinal infections like typhoid and cholera. She said that large puddles of water end up becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes and lead to the spread of diseases like malaria and dengue fever. Dr Faiza advised using a mosquito net or mosquito repellents. She also cautioned the people to avoid walking in dirty water during the rainy season, adding this may lead to numerous fungal infections, which affect toes and nails. The CEO asked the diabetic patients to take special care of their feet and always keep them dry and clean.