Gold prices down by Rs100 to Rs110,500 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs100 and was sold at Rs110,500 on Saturday against its sale at Rs110,600, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs94,736 against its sale at Rs94,822 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs86,841 from Rs86,920.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively. The price of gold in international market was sold at $1802, it reported.