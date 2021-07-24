Preparations for AJK elections finalised

Ahead of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, preparations have been finalized in Lahore for two seats.

Polling will start on July 25 (Sunday).

District election commissioner Lahore Tauqeer Ahmed will release the election material for polling stations today. The polling material will be transferred to polling stations under the supervision of police and the returning officer.

The authorities have established 25 polling stations in Lahore for two seats of the Kashmir assembly.

Total 9,194 voters in Lahore will exercise their right to vote for two seats of the assembly in the election on Sunday (tomorrow).

Over 3.2 million voters will exercise their right to vote to elect members of Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly for a five-year term.

A total of 32 political parties are contesting the elections and hundreds of independent candidates are also vying in all the 45 electoral constituencies including 33 in AJK districts and 12 meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan.