KP govt allocates Rs22 bln for roads, bridge construction



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, on Saturday, allocated Rs 22 billion for the construction of roads and bridges in merged districts across the province.

According to the issued details shared by Communication and Construction department, work on sixty-five projects for establishment of eight hundred and eighty-kilometer-long roads is in progress in tribal districts.

Moreover, these projects are expected to be completed by June next year and will open new avenues of development and prosperity in the region.