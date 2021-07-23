ATC should take up cases of violence against women, children: PUC

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Friday called for taking up cases of abuse and violence against minors and women in anti-terrorism courts to ensure speedy justice and check these heinous crimes in society.

In a joint statement, Ulemas sought the prime minister and chief justice’s intervention in Noor Muqaddam’s case. They said cases like that needed to be tried in the anti-terrorism courts as they were a source of disgrace to the country.

PUC Chairman and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Interfaith Harmony Tahir Ashrafi said the “heinous” crime cases should be decided within a set time frame and culprits should be taken to the task without any delay.

The Pakistan Ulema Council decided that its lawyers wing would provide complete legal assistance to plaintiffs and aggrieved oppressed victims in cases of violence and abuse across the country, including Noor Muqaddam and Usman Mirza cases.