Missing tourist facilities for Fort Munro resort being accomplished

Five out of nine projects in Koh-i-Suleiman range have gone functional while work on the rest is underway. The missing tourist facilities at Fort Munro are being completed with the cost of Rs60 million to promote tourism in South Punjab.

This was told by Ashar Iqbal Malik, Regional Manager Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP), on Sunday. He said that the region would attract more tourists in future just like northern areas of the country.

The hotel at Fort Munro has been completely revamped with five Shelley type new rooms besides theatre, Bar-B-Cue section, public toilets, mosque and parking area, he said and added that old block consisting of five rooms since 1988 has also been renovated, he added. He said that the Punjab government had released funds for furnishing of the rooms including furniture, crockery, LCDs, booking counter for manager and computer section. The redecorated resort will be made functional very soon, Malik said and added that TDCP had another three resorts at Kot Mitthan, Lal Sohara and Sakhi Sarwar which was being modernised these day and was likely to reopen after a couple of months.

The TDCP is in contact with district administrations of South Punjab for building two or three new projects on their recommendations, the regional manager said and added that a project was under progress in Kot Mitthan while in DG Khan new projects had been accomplished.