Political leaders with assets ‘abroad’ cannot take a stand for Kashmir, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his vision for the people of Kashmir and Pakistan in his address to an election rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and promised taking a stand for them.

He said on Saturday that political leaders who have assets abroad “could never take a stand” for the people of Kashmir.

The premier, addressing a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Bagh area, said that he would not be in a position to say ‘no’ to the United States if he had assets abroad as well.

The premier, shedding light on the importance of the rule of law, said Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had said that nations that do not have justice cease to exist.

Health cards in AJK

He informed the masses that all citizens of AJK would be given health cards by the end of the year.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has given all of its citizens the health card, Punjab will give health cards to all citizens by the end of this year, and we aim to provide it to all the citizens here in AJK as well,” he said.

The premier said through the health insurance families could get themselves treated at any hospital without worrying about money as Rs1 million could be availed through it.

RSS ‘a danger to India’

The prime minister, praising the Kashmiris for their bravery, said he would not let them down and would become their voice.

“The RSS ideology is a danger not only for Muslims, but India as well,” he added.

Pakistan and Kashmir’s relationship was based on Islamic principles. Nations are always built on ideologies, which helps them understand a cause greater than individual goals.

“Pakistan was based on Allama Iqbal and Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision — and I want Kashmiris to be free so that they can live their lives in line with the Islamic ideology.”

PTI would provide schemes for employment and low cost housing

The prime minister said that the PTI-led government had started a new scheme of providing cheap loans to salaried people, including mechanics, welders, etc. — the ones who were never able to buy a house for themselves.

Moreover, interest-free loans would be provided to families who were extremely poor, so they can buy necessary things, including bikes and fertilizers to develop stable income streams.

“There are two types of economic models — the first is trickle-down, in which people at the top become rich and help others who earn lower themselves. The next one is of the State of Madina, in which uplift of the poor is the priority.”

He said the government would make sure that each person in a family would be imparted with technical training and education which is crucial as it helps women earn while sitting at home, he said.

The premier reminded the people that Muslims had ruled the world for centuries as they had followed Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s teachings. “China has done the same, as they had lifted 700 million people out of poverty to become the world’s super power.”

He said the Pakistan of tomorrow would provide loans to poorer countries rather than ask for aid.

PTI govt is doing ‘jihad’ by holding powerful people accountable

According to the prime minister, the PTI-led government was doing “jihad” as the country’s powerful people have never been held accountable before.

The premier reiterated that Opposition parties were rallying against the government and threatening to overthrow it only to get an NRO — as they aim to keep the previous system, in which the laws are different for the rich, intact.

“I meet a lot of Kashmiris abroad, especially in Britain. You can ask them, that whether a corrupt person in that country asks for an NRO and no prosperous nation has different laws for the rich and the poor,” he said.