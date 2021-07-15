Farrukh regards Maryam as ‘certified liar’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday regarded Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Safdar as a ‘certified liar’ and chided her for running a lie-generating factory to mislead the nation.

In a news release, he said had the Sharif family any relation with Kashmiris, they would have invited Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders on their wedding ceremonies instead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

If anybody, out of 220 million Pakistanis, had the honor of being niece of Modi, it was Maryam Nawaz , the minister said, adding it was her father Nawaz Sharif who went to India with great enthusiasm for attending oath-taking ceremony of the Indian prime minister.

He said Nawaz Sharif, who was advancing the narrative of Modi at London after emulating Altaf Hussain (founder of the banned MQM-London), had assigned her daughter the same task in the country.

Farrukh was confident in saying that the PML-N would face worst-ever defeat in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on July 25 as it was happened in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) election where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got heavy mandate.

He said Nawaz Sharif, being Prime Minister of Pakistan, sabotaged the Kashmir cause by omitting it from a joint statement, issued after his meeting with Modi on July 10, 2015 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in the Russian city of Ufa.

The minister said Maryam should explain as to why Nawaz Sharif, who became so obsessed for his friendship with Modi, had never mentioned Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in his speeches.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved himself a ‘true’ and ‘courageous’ ambassador of Kashmiris by highlighting their issue vociferously at every international fora including Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), United Nations General Assembly, in meetings with former United States President, Donald Trump and others.

Farrukh said Maryam was a ‘genuine’ heir of the money looted by Nawaz Sharif from the national exchequer through corrupt practices, adding she was even raised by this dirty money.

“Nawaz Sharif’s entire family was of fugitives while his daughter is convicted,” he said adding “Such honors are seldom received by any family in Pakistan.”

He said Nawaz Sharif health was being projected as worsening when he was in Pakistan, but later he became healthy when reached London, where eating delicious food and watching polo matches was his routine.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif never had even an injection for treatment during his stay at London.