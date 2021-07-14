5 skincare tips every guy should know!

Guys, do you want to age like fine wine? Stop taking your skin for granted and start taking care of it by following a simple yet effective skincare routine. If you are facing issues like large pores, increased buildup of dirt and oil, pimples and acne, it is a warning sign and you must plan and start your skincare regimen ASAP!!

Did you know that male skin is 25% thicker as compared to female skin? This is due to the presence of high levels of testosterone. Men are lucky to have higher levels of collagen but they lose this lucky charm if they do not take care of their skin. Having a laid-back approach towards skincare is the reason for the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on your face. Here are the top 5 tips for men’s organic skin care that will give you that energized and healthy look you dream of!

Tip #1: Have a skincare plan

Since you are about to start your skincare regime for men, make sure you have a skincare plan. It is highly recommended to find out your skin type and then choose the right kind of products for your skin accordingly. If your skin is acne prone and oily, you must use products specially designed for oily skin. From cleanser to moisturizer, each product must be in line with your skin type. Following this plan consistently is going to yield optimal results for you!

Tip #2: You are the one to decide your skincare pace

You might have come across people telling you to have a 10-step skincare routine for good results, which acts as a demotivating factor and you never bother to start a routine. Not everyone has the stamina and dedication to follow a 10-step skincare routine. Start slowly and decide what works for you. Once you have decided the products that you will be using, start assessing their effect on your skin. Not every product is going to work on your skin. Therefore, you need to assess and adjust them according to the needs of your skin. The basic 3 step routine you must start with is CTM; cleanse, tone, and moisturize. You can add an exfoliation step later on. Do not forget to add SPF in your skincare routine though. If you find it difficult to use SPF separately, get a moisturizer that contains it.

Tip #3: Get Products that have multiple uses

Getting products with multiple benefits is a great short-cut to get healthy skin, especially for men who may find using multiple products a little difficult! Getting products that have multiple uses can help in maintaining a healthy skincare routine easily. Men are usually concerned about large pores and research has revealed that the only product men usually search for is the one which can minimize their pores. Addressing your pores is necessary due to the fact that men have large pores naturally. An organic moisturizer will hydrate your skin and using an Anti-ageing cream or serum will help minimize your pores to a great extent!

Tip #4: Keep Your Skin Moisturized!

Oily skin also needs hydration and if you feel your skin does not need it, you are making a huge mistake. Not using a moisturizer will make your skin dry, which will trigger your skin to produce more oil. This extra oil production causes breakouts. The best solution for oily skin is to apply an oil-free or gel-based moisturizer. Conatural has an amazing range of lightweight, gel-based moisturizers that is perfect for anyone with oily skin. Let that moisturizer sink into your skin for a gleaming, fresh look every day!

Tip# 5: Use Anti-Aging Products

Using SPF and Anti-aging products in your skincare routine is a MUST, especially if you are over 28 years old. If you have never used anti-aging products in your life, nothing to worry as it’s never too late to start giving love and attention to your skin. A number of environmental factors along with stress affect your skin which lead to your skin losing its firmness. Adding SPF and an anti-aging cream to your skincare routine will make your skin healthier and plumper.

Men, it is time to up your skincare game by following the aforementioned basic organic skincare tips for men. Using organic and natural products can transform your skin and for this, Conatural has got you covered with its wide range of organic products for men.