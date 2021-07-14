Chaman border closed after reports of Taliban seizing Afghan side

The Taliban continued with their onslaught against the Afghanistan government on Wednesday, while capturing the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan, continuing their gains since foreign forces began their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson in a statement.

“With this, the important road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under Mujahideen control,” he said. Mujahid assured traders and residents there that their “security is guaranteed”.

However, the Afghan interior ministry insisted the attack had been repelled and government forces had control.

Chaman Assistant Commissioner Arif Kakar informed that the security was on high alert. “The Friendship Gate at the Chaman border has been closed,” he said.

However, the situation on the ground has not been immediately verified as pictures of the Taliban on social media display a relaxed demeanor on the frontier.

The taking of Spin Boldak would be the latest in a string of border crossings and dry ports seized by the Taliban in recent weeks.

Its seizure follows days of heavy fighting across Kandahar province, where the government was forced to deploy commando fighters to prevent the fall of the provincial capital even as the insurgents inched closer to taking the frontier crossing.

Residents disputed the Afghan government’s claims.

“I went to my shop this morning and saw that the Taliban are everywhere. They are in the bazaar, in police HQ and custom areas. I can also hear the sound of fighting nearby,” said Raz Mohammad, a shopkeeper who works near the border.

“They have raised their flag and removed the Afghan flag,” another resident quoted.

The Taliban have launched a widespread offensive across the countryside since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal of troops.

Since then, the group has captured at least three other crossings along the borders with Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.