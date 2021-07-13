Punjab bar council suspends Hassaan Niazi’s licence over alleged attack on Akbar Bugti’s widow

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) suspended Hassaan Khan Niazi’s licence on Tuesday, over allegations that he assaulted Shahzadi Nargis, the widow of former Balochistan governor Nawab Akbar Bugti, along with four other people.

After hearing a complaint against Niazi filed by Nargis’ lawyer, Mohammad Ayaz Butt, PbBC Vice Chairman Amjad Iqbal Khan made the decision.

On July 17, Niazi’s licence to practise as an advocate was suspended due to “serious allegations,” and the matter was referred to the bar council’s executive committee for further proceedings.

Niazi claimed the Punjab Bar Council suspended his licence without listening to him in an ex-parte hearing in response to the suspension.

“Immense pressure is being built on me to back off from the blasphemy case against shahzwar bugti case. Punjab Bar council has suspended my license without listening to me in an ex-parte hearing. 5 days ago they even registered a false FIR against me. Inshallah I WILL NEVER BACK OFF,” tweeted Niazi.

On Nargis’ complaint, a case was filed against Niazi and four unidentified people last week, charging them with various offences, including attempted murder.

She claimed in the FIR that Niazi and his associates assaulted her in the presence of her lawyer in the court of additional district and sessions judge Syed Ali Abbas, then attempted to strangle her with the intent to kill her.

Nargis claimed she went to court to seek bail in a ‘fake case’ filed against her by the Federal Investigation Agency’s Lahore crime circle.

Niazi first exchanged harsh words with her lawyer before appearing before the additional district and sessions judge to seek bail, she said, and then hurled abuses at her.

When the complainant’s lawyer intervened Niazi and his accomplices attacked and tortured them on the court grounds, according to the FIR.

Niazi termed the allegations baseless and said that the CCTV footage could be checked.

The sessions court later granted him pre-arrest bail.