Exclusive stills from Maya Ali’s eid collection revealed

Maya Ali recently ventured into the world of fashion with her brand new label – MAYA Prêt-à-Porter and revealed some exclusive pictures from her new collection.

Carrying a diverse range of traditional ready to wear ensembles, MAYA is the brainchild of the Mann Mayal leading lady herself and cousins Zainab Qadeer and Ansa Qadeer.

The recently launched label has managed to garner quite a bit of acclamation from fans and colleagues alike.

Having been launched with a stunning Eid collection entailing seven beautiful designs carrying equally beautiful names, the following are the exclusive looks of the beautiful diva.

Featuring an alluring pallet of vibrant shades of fuchsia, turquoise, mustard, and red, the festive Eid collection paints a picture of femininity, romance and elegance.

Although each ensemble is mesmerizingly gorgeous, the ones that stand out are the Jahan Ara and the Shehzil Jaan; both a stunning conglomeration of kamdani and gotta accents.

MAYA is slowly making a mark with the masses and is one of the most revered labels of the season. The enchanting simplicity and attention to authentic eastern cuts and details teamed with a fairly reasonable price range make it a unique pick for many.