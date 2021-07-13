Astrological chart of Tuesday



Is not your life beautiful? Hard times bring joy and worries end up resolving many fixes. Here’s the topsy-turvy side of life this Tuesday has brought for you!

Aries (March 21-April 20)

An alteration in eating habits is likely to remain energetic this Tuesday while matters pertaining to domestic forefronts might frustrate you.

For those of you, who travel out of station with health concerns, might resolve some. Buying property today can be proved lucrative. You are expected to feel financially strong. It is an excellent day on personal and professional grounds.

Love Focus: A friendship is showing all signs of turning into full-fledged romance.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Tuesday has brought appreciation for you in terms of your raised maturity on domestic grounds. Some of the exhausted souls might take a break from work today. A property matter is very likely to be resolved today. Victory in various walks of life is expected to come. Beware of your old ailments today!

Love Focus: A disappointment on the romantic front is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

It is a good day to meet a friend or a relative. Do not make property deals today. Academic fronts will bring satisfaction for you. You are expected to feel more secure on financial ground. Your participation in professional conduct will bring positive outcomes. Today, you may get rid of an ailment which has been dogging you previously.

Love Focus: A steady romantic life may result in a long-term affair.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

The family get-together will help you interact with many of your relatives today. Expect something new and exciting as an overseas journey is about to come your way. Development on the academic front might bring more joy to your life. Those dealing with real estate business are likely to get lucrative profits today. You may find difficulty while coping in a professional environment, however, being adaptable might lead you towards an increment in salaries. Tuesday has brought a positive influence in the field of health and lifestyle.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and spending time with a lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will find some property takers today. Holding a gathering at home can add joy to your day. Through proper time management, it is very likely that you attain a prominent success in academic ground. Tuesday has brought energy in your working capabilities which will reciprocate your earning. You are expected to make superhuman efforts to satisfy someone at work.

Love Focus: You are likely to plan an outing with your lover today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Lack of confidence may make new drivers jittery on the road. If property is on your mind, expect an excellent bargain to come your way. You have set lofty ideals for yourself on the professional front. Some good investment opportunities come your way. Those unwell may show speedy recovery. Your help to someone on the family front is likely to be fully reciprocated.

Love Focus: This is a lucky day for those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your travelling plans might get disturbed today. An old ailment is expected to get settled. Tuesday brings good fortunes in business deals. It is very likely that you get disappointed from domestic grounds.

Love Focus: Your initiative will add zest to your love life.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your domestic horizon is expected to get brightened. Planning out a short vacation will bring joy to your life. Academic grounds may satisfy your expectations. Your life will turn towards more financially secure grounds. Your efforts on health and fitness will bring fruit.

Love Focus: Chances of disappointment in romance cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Remarkable teamwork will help you sort out domestic issues. Travel companions might make the monotonous journey exciting today. Financially, you will feel secure, however do not make hurry in investment grounds.

Love Focus: Someone who loves you has a pleasant surprise in store for you.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your friends and family members are likely to support you in various aspects of travelling and spending time together. Tuesday has brought lucrative business deals for you. Your health and family both support you in taking new initiatives. The academic ground ensures strong signs of success today.

Love Focus: A platonic relationship is showing all signs of turning romantic.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

For those of you planning to get a new residence are likely to get it. You are likely to leave a positive impression on professional grounds. Tuesday has brought satisfaction in your work life. It is the best time for financial investments. You are at good terms on health narrative.

Love Focus: This is a good time to express your feelings for someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Family and friends are likely to plan and prefer your convenience today. Property, health, scholarships might follow your path. There are good chances of making good money. It is very likely that your work will be appreciated today. Your focused efforts will bring success today.

Love Focus: A perfect day for outing with lover is foreseen, so book a table for two!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius