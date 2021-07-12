Flood Warning System; PDMA declares 9 districts vulnerable

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has declared nine districts most vulnerable for monsoon by setting up Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) to provide quick relief to people in case of natural calamity.

Director, Disaster Risk Management, PDMA KP, Zuhra Nigar told APP on Monday that nine districts were considered high risk including Charrsada, DI Khan, Shangla, Dir Upper, Nowshera, Swat, Chitral upper and Chitral Lower for monsoon.

She said FEWS has been installed in upper catchment areas on seven telemetry stations established on Swat River at Khwazakhela and Chakdara bridge, on Panjkora River at Jabalot Bridge Unkor Union Council Bibyawar, Upper Dir, Munda Headworks, Abazai, Kalpani River, Mardan Ring Road Bridge, rivers and water streams to monitor water level and generate early warning intimation to protect human lives.

“The system analyzes existing data with previous flash flood statistics and upon reaching a dangerous level, the system generates alert signals, which will ultimately activate Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC).” PDMA KP in consultation with all stakeholders including district administration, federal and provincial line departments as well as development partners developed a monsoon contingency plan for timely coordination response and minimizing monsoon related disasters.

Nigar said PDMA has made efforts to minimize intending losses. The process of monsoon contingency planning was started from the first week of March this year by involving all stakeholders, she said.

She said PDMA-PEOC remains active 24/7 and fully functional with free of cost Emergency Helpline 1700.

The helpline is linked up with all line departments and districts administrations for quick response during emergency situations besides an easy access for the public to guide and alert prior to any eventuality.