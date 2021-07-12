Sindh minister blames MET for not predicting rain in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the weather department had not shared any predictions about the rains in Karachi on Monday, as the first monsoon showers hit the city.

According to the provincial minister, the Met Department is required to notify provincial governments and relevant agencies about the rains in principle, and the local bodies department has been directed to mobilise in view of the inclement weather.

Shah directed the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, DMCs, and KMC to ensure that rainwater from the city’s roads and low-lying areas was drained as soon as possible.

He said that the choking points should be cleared as soon as possible.

In nullahs, Shah issued orders to keep a close eye on slums, dilapidated buildings, and floods.

“District administrations should visit their areas for timely assistance to the people, ” he said.