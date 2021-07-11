President underlines need for awareness about prosperous family

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday urged the people to fully support and spread the message of ‘Khair Khawa’ programme, creating awareness in the society about a prosperous family.

In a video message posted on his twitter handle with regard to observance of the World Population Day on July 11 (today), the president said they wanted Pakistan to emerge as a healthier and prosperous country. He said in this connection, they had launched a programme titled ‘Khair Khawa’ which meant a person taking care for the well being of a family. “I want to talk about a very important issue which concerns the health of a mother and a child. I also want to bring to your attention the number of children in a prosperous household,” the president said while underlining the importance of birth spacing for a mother. He said that there were cases of malnutrition and stunting in those children who had been born with narrow birth spacing.