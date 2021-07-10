Efforts being made to improve mango production, export: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN: Federal Minister for Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Saturday that efforts were being made to improve the production and export of mango for strengthening the country’s economy.

Addressing the third day of the Mango Festival ceremony here, Syed Fakhar Imam said that mango production was restricted at 1.77 million ton from last many years. He said that the mango export was recorded 110,000 ton in the year 2019 adding that it was increased to 140,000 ton in the last year 2020 despite the Covid-19. He said that the mango export was about five to seven percent only of the total production which should be increased. He said, in the current year, mango export has been reached to 67000 ton so far.

He maintained that most of the export was being made in low end market as Pakistani mango was being exported 49,000 ton to Afghanistan, 35,000 ton to UAE and 20,000 to Iran while only few hundred ton was being exported to high end market like European countries. He said, Pakistan has good quality mango but old marketing method is being used.

The Minister said, the developed countries preferred research to evaluate quality and production in every sector while we do not have sufficient information about production of each variety of mango. He maintained that mango farming had been continued in the sub-continent from many decades while the Australia and other countries have started mango production from last few years. He said that about 35 to 40 mango trees were plated per acre in the country while it was 200 to 800 saplings in Australia.

Federal Minister maintained that mango was not being exported to 20 to 25 countries where demand of Pakistani mango was on the rise. He said that mango export had been increased to 30,000 ton in the current season.

He stated that China stands with Pakistan in every sector for bringing more improvement in production of all sectors. He told that when he met Chinese Ambassador last year, he asked him that Pakistan imported services and goods of 16 billion dollar while China used to import goods and services of only 1.5 billion dollars every year. He stressed upon the need of more focus for improvement in mango production which would not only benefit farmers but also the country’s economy.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that the country could be made economically strong by improving agriculture sector through using latest technologies and research-oriented changes.

Later, he visited different stalls of mango at the festival.














